BRIEF-Fiat-Chrysler CEO: Decision on minivan investment 'weeks away'
January 14, 2014 / 2:55 PM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Fiat-Chrysler CEO: Decision on minivan investment 'weeks away'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Speaking to reporters at the Detroit auto show on Tuesday, Fiat-Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne said:

* The company continues to talk with Canadian provincial and federal officials about an investment of more than $1 billion to upgrade a plant for minivan production

* That Windsor, Ontario remains the most likely candidate for the investment but that the deal will be contingent on labor cost and other concessions currently under discussion;

* That the investment may go elsewhere if the cost of labor in Canada is not lowered to make it more competitive with those costs in the United States;

* That a decision on that investment is just “weeks away”;

* That discussions with Canadian officials on Monday on a possible investment in Windsor, Ontario did not change the underlying timetable;

* That economies of scale still vital to compete;

* And that he does not rule out expanding partnership beyond Chrysler. Further company coverage:

