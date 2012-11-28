FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fisker Automotive aims to launch in China in early 2013 -exec
November 28, 2012 / 8:41 PM / 5 years ago

Fisker Automotive aims to launch in China in early 2013 -exec

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Los Angeles, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Fisker Automotive, the maker of the $100,000-plus Karma plug-in hybrid, aims to launch operations in China in the first quarter, company executives said during an interview on Wednesday.

“We still aren’t in all the markets where we want to be,” said Henrik Fisker, the company founder and executive chairman.

“We have just launched in the Middle East, which we see a lot of interest and potential sales there, and then we are going to go into China next year,” Fisker added during an interview on the sidelines of the Los Angeles Auto Show.

Currently about two-thirds of Karma sales are in the United States with the rest in Europe, said Chief Executive Tony Posawatz, who joined Fisker this year after working on General Motors Co’s Chevrolet Volt plug-in hybrid for six years.

