Ford F-150 pickup launch on schedule, trucks selling in five days

Joe Hinrichs, Executive Vice President and President, The Americas, for Ford, holds the North American International Autoshow Truck of the Year award given to the F-150 pickup during the press days of the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan, January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

DETROIT (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co (F.N) product development chief Raj Nair said the launch of the new, aluminum-body F-150 pickup is on schedule, and the trucks are selling in an average of five days after hitting dealer showrooms.

Nair spoke to investors at a conference on the sidelines of the Detroit Auto Show. Nair said plans to launch the new F-150 at a second U.S. factory later this year are also on schedule. The F-series truck is a primary source of profits for the Dearborn, Michigan, automaker.