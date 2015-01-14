FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ford F-150 pickup launch on schedule, trucks selling in 5 days
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 14, 2015 / 12:15 AM / 3 years ago

Ford F-150 pickup launch on schedule, trucks selling in 5 days

Joe White

1 Min Read

DETROIT, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co product development chief Raj Nair said the launch of the new, aluminum-body F-150 pickup is on schedule, and the trucks are selling in an average of five days after hitting dealer showrooms.

Nair spoke to investors at a conference on the sidelines of the Detroit Auto Show. Nair said plans to launch the new F-150 at a second U.S. factory later this year are also on schedule. The F-series truck is a primary source of profits for the Dearborn, Michigan, automaker. (Reporting by Joe White; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.