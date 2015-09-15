Alfa Romeo already received 5,000 buyer inquiries for new Giulia

FRANKFURT, Sept 15 (Reuters) - More than 5,000 people have already expressed an interest to buy Alfa Romeo’s new Giulia sedan since the model was first unveiled in June, Harald Wester, head of the brand, told journalists on the sidelines of the Frankfurt car show on Tuesday.

Wester said Alfa Romeo, part of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles , expects to start selling the high-performance version of the Giulia in Europe already by the end of this year, with other versions to follow once presented at the Geneva auto show in March.

In Germany, the Giulia is expected to carry a price tag of between 72,000 and 90,000 euros, depending on the version.

The high-performance Giulia will reach the United States, a key market for the brand alongside Europe, during the second quarter of 2016, while all versions will arrive in Asia and North America during the second half of the same year.

Wester said the company’s ambitious goal to raise Alfa Romeo sales to 400,000 vehicles by 2018 still stood.

The executive, who is also responsible for sister brand Maserati, said the production of Maserati’s Levante SUV will start in February while sales are going to kick off immediately after the new model is unveiled in Geneva. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Stephen Jewkes)