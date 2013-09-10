FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Audi CEO sees opportunity for Europe catch-up in 1-2 years
September 10, 2013

Audi CEO sees opportunity for Europe catch-up in 1-2 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 10 (Reuters) - The chief executive of luxury carmaker Audi expects European car markets will remain tough for 1-2 years before offering improvement.

“At the moment, we are going through a weak phase because several countries are affected by the debt crisis,” Rupert Stadler said, speaking to journalists at the Frankfurt car show on Tuesday.

“But I‘m firmly convinced that in one to two years’ time there will be an opportunity to catch up,” he said. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Writing by Victoria Bryan)

