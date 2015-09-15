FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BMW CFO sees no let-up in China price competition
September 15, 2015

BMW CFO sees no let-up in China price competition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 15 (Reuters) - German luxury carmaker BMW sees no let-up in price pressure in China, where slowing demand is coupled with continuing additions to production capacity, its finance chief said on Tuesday.

“We don’t see any easing yet,” said Friedrich Eichiner, who took over a press roundtable after Chief Executive Harald Krueger collapsed on stage.

Eichiner said BMW was sticking to its full-year targets for the group, although it had not detected any sign of a turnaround in China, the world’s biggest car market.

“We will have to see how it turns out in the end,” he said. “We don’t have any basis at the moment to give up our goals.” (Reporting by Edward Taylor and Irene Preisinger; Writing by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)

