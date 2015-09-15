FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BMW CEO faints on stage at Frankfurt auto show
September 15, 2015 / 6:51 AM / 2 years ago

BMW CEO faints on stage at Frankfurt auto show

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 15 (Reuters) - German luxury carmaker BMW’s new chief executive, Harald Krueger, fainted on stage at the Frankfurt auto show on Tuesday, a Reuters witness reported.

Krueger collapsed as he was commenting on BMW’s latest models during a news conference. Two men escorted him off stage. Kruger was able to walk.

A BMW spokesman said over the public address system: “I‘m a bit lost for words. BMW will try to redo the press conference at a later stage.”

Reporting by Edward Taylor; Writing by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Harro ten Wolde

