UPDATE 1-BMW CEO faints on stage at Frankfurt auto show

FRANKFURT, Sept 15 (Reuters) - German luxury carmaker BMW’s new chief executive, Harald Krueger, fainted on stage at the Frankfurt auto show on Tuesday, a Reuters witness reported.

Krueger collapsed as he was commenting on BMW’s latest models during a news conference. Two men escorted him off stage. Kruger was able to walk.

A BMW spokesman said over the public address system: “I‘m a bit lost for words.”

It was the first appearance at a major auto show by Krueger, who took the helm as CEO in May.

BMW later said: “Harald Krueger experienced a moment of dizziness. As a result, the press conference was cancelled in order that Mr Krueger could be examined by a doctor. Mr Krueger’s health is stable and he is recovering well.”

Chief Financial Officer Friedrich Eichiner took over the press roundtable. (Reporting by Edward Taylor and Irene Preisinger; Writing by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Harro ten Wolde and Mark Potter)