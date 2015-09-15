Peugeot's DS brand slows dealer rollout amid China 'squall'

PARIS, Sept 15 (Reuters) - PSA Peugeot Citroen’s premium DS brand is helping its Chinese dealers to refinance and expects to fall short of its full-year sales network expansion target, brand chief Yves Bonnefont told Reuters on Tuesday.

“We’re helping the network to refinance with Chinese banks,” Bonnefont said in an interview at the Frankfurt auto show, without giving more details.

DS, spun off from Citroen as a standalone brand last year, has opened 90 China dealerships but will end the year “a little below” its target of 100, Bonnefont said.

“The market is entering a squall which will pass, but it’s hard to judge the future on the other side,” he added. (Reporting by Laurence Frost, editing by Louise Heavens)