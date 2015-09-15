FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Peugeot's DS brand slows dealer rollout amid China 'squall'
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
September 15, 2015 / 7:16 AM / 2 years ago

Peugeot's DS brand slows dealer rollout amid China 'squall'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Sept 15 (Reuters) - PSA Peugeot Citroen’s premium DS brand is helping its Chinese dealers to refinance and expects to fall short of its full-year sales network expansion target, brand chief Yves Bonnefont told Reuters on Tuesday.

“We’re helping the network to refinance with Chinese banks,” Bonnefont said in an interview at the Frankfurt auto show, without giving more details.

DS, spun off from Citroen as a standalone brand last year, has opened 90 China dealerships but will end the year “a little below” its target of 100, Bonnefont said.

“The market is entering a squall which will pass, but it’s hard to judge the future on the other side,” he added. (Reporting by Laurence Frost, editing by Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.