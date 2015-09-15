UPDATE 1-Peugeot helps DS dealers in China 'squall', plans exports

(Adds China export CEO comments; changes dateline)

By Laurence Frost and Gilles Guillaume

FRANKFURT, Sept 15 (Reuters) - PSA Peugeot Citroen’s premium DS brand is helping its Chinese dealers to refinance and expects to fall short of its full-year sales network expansion target, brand chief Yves Bonnefont told Reuters on Tuesday.

“We’re helping the network to refinance with Chinese banks,” Bonnefont said in an interview at the Frankfurt auto show, without giving more details.

DS, spun off from Citroen as a standalone brand last year, has opened 90 China dealerships but will end the year “a little below” its target of 100, Bonnefont said.

“The market is entering a squall which will pass, but it’s hard to judge the future on the other side,” he added.

Paris-based Peugeot is also stepping up plans to use China as an export base in partnership with 14 percent shareholder Dongfeng, helped by a weaker yuan, Chief Executive Carlos Tavares also told reporters in Frankfurt.

“This possibility is more open since the Chinese currency weakened,” Tavares said, increasing the competitiveness of Chinese-manufactured exports to South-East Asian markets.

“There are big opportunities opening up before us,” Tavares said, citing growth potential in Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia. “These are the three principal markets.” (Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by Louise Heavens and Mark Potter)