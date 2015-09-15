Daimler sees no risk of overcapacity in China yet

FRANKFURT, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Germany’s Daimler, maker of Mercedes cars, has not revised its production plans for China and currently sees no risk of overcapacity at its plants there, it said on Tuesday.

“If anything, we have a lack of capacity, not overcapacity in China,” Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche told reporters at the Frankfurt auto show.

He added that sales had risen significantly in China this month so far and he was confident for 2016.

Unlike rival luxury carmakers BMW and Audi , Daimler is still on a strong growth path in China thanks to a series of new model launches and the fact that it was later to enter the market and is starting from a lower base. (Reporting by Edward Taylor and Ilona Wissenbach; Writing by Georgina Prodhan)