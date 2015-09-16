FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Renault to supply motors for electric Smart cars
September 16, 2015 / 10:15 AM / 2 years ago

Renault to supply motors for electric Smart cars

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Renault will supply motors for electric versions of Daimler’s Smart city cars under their deepening five-year-old alliance, the carmakers said on Wednesday.

The motors, manufactured at Renault’s Cleon plant, will equip battery-powered versions of the Smart fortwo mini made at the Daimler’s Hambach facility in eastern France as well as its larger forfour model, assembled by the French carmaker in Slovenia alongside the Renault Twingo.

The electric Smart models will go on sale in 2016, the companies said at the Frankfurt auto show.

Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by Georgina Prodhan

