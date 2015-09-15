FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ferrari sees stable sales in Greater China this year
September 15, 2015 / 2:42 PM / 2 years ago

Ferrari sees stable sales in Greater China this year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Ferrari expects stable sales in Greater China this year as better demand for its luxury sportscars in countries like Hong Kong and Taiwan offsets weaker sales in China, Enrico Galliera, senior vice president of its marketing division, said on Tuesday.

“The weight of the Chinese business is limited. China makes up 6-7 percent of our volumes, it is important but not that significant,” Galliera told journalists at the Frankfurt auto show.

“While China is slowing down, there are other markets like Hong Kong and Taiwan that are doing really well,” he said.

Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Stephen Jewkes

