FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fiat chairman joins CEO in pulling out of Frankfurt car show
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chrysler LLC
September 9, 2013 / 12:29 PM / 4 years ago

Fiat chairman joins CEO in pulling out of Frankfurt car show

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Italian carmaker Fiat’s Chairman John Elkann has pulled out of the Frankfurt car show, a spokesman said on Monday after it emerged that Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne will not be attending the key industry event.

“Elkann will not attend the Frankfurt car show, he has other engagements,” a spokesman for Exor, the Milan-listed holding company through which Elkann controls Fiat, told Reuters on Monday.

Shares in Fiat rose more than 5 percent, with traders citing speculation of a deal - possibly to buy out the rest of U.S. unit Chrysler - as the potential reason behind CEO Marcchione missing the Frankfurt car show. (Reporting by Jennifer Clark; Writing by Maria Sheahan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.