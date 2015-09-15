FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Jaguar Land Rover sees 2015 sales higher than 2014
September 15, 2015 / 6:30 AM / 2 years ago

Jaguar Land Rover sees 2015 sales higher than 2014

FRANKFURT, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Luxury carmaker Jaguar Land Rover expects this year’s sales to exceed last year’s as Britain, Europe and North America should help compensate for a sharp decline in China, its chief executive said on Tuesday.

“We definitely expect 2015 to grow... but it is too early to give you a number,” Ralf Speth told journalists at the Frankfurt auto show.

Jaguar Land Rover’s sales are down 1 percent so far this year compared with the same period last year. (Reporting by Costas Pitas; Writing by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)

