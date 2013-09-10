FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Maserati CEO sees vehicle sales jumping to 16,000 this year
September 10, 2013 / 9:31 AM / in 4 years

Maserati CEO sees vehicle sales jumping to 16,000 this year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Italian luxury carmaker Maserati expects its sales to jump to about 16,000 cars this year from 6,300 last year, its chief executive said.

The boost in sales will come from the launch of the 110,000 euro ($150,000) Quattroporte sedan and the new Ghibli model, an entry-level sedan starting at 66,000 euros, Harald Wester said at the Frankfurt car show on Tuesday.

“The product is key in this business. If you offer a real alternative in an attractive segment, you can attract the customers,” he said, adding he saw 2013 revenue jumping to at least 1.2 billion euros from 634 million last year.

Maserati is owned by Italy’s Fiat.

$1 = 0.7546 euros $1 = 0.7546 euros Reporting by Jennifer Clark; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Jonathan Gould

