Daimler CEO says open to premium battery alliance

FRANKFURT, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Daimler is open to the idea of creating an alliance between Germany’s premium carmakers to manufacture next- generation batteries, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

“There are commonalities between the German carmakers.” Dieter Zetsche said when asked whether Mercedes-Benz would consider extending an alliance formed earlier this year to buy Nokia’s maps business, Here, to battery technology.

“Nokia here led to a common approach... and there might be other areas,” he told a news conference at the Frankfurt auto show, adding that any such cooperation would most likely start with the next generation of batteries.

Daimler, Volkswagen’s Audi and BMW teamed up to buy Nokia Here last month for around 2.5 billion euros ($2.8 billion) in the most significant cooperation to date between the rival premium carmakers. ($1 = 0.8915 euros) (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)