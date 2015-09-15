FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
September 15, 2015 / 12:21 PM / 2 years ago

GM executives stick to Europe profit goal for 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 14 (Reuters) - General Motors executives said they remain committed to meeting their goal of reaching profitability in Europe by 2016, brushing aside concerns that a downturn in Russia could put their goal at risk.

“We are confident about reaching our goal,” Opel Chief Executive Karl-Thomas Neumann told journalists at the Frankfurt auto show on Tuesday.

General Motors President Dan Ammann said the launch of a new Opel Astra will help boost sales.

“There’s a lot to love about it and this will support Opel as we move into profitability next year, which we’re absolutely committed to doing,” Ammann told Reuters TV.

“We’re on track. There’s a lot of work to do but we’re on track and we’re gonna do it.”

Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Georgina Prodhan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
