PSA Peugeot Citroen says orders hold stable in Sept
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
September 10, 2013 / 8:06 AM / 4 years ago

PSA Peugeot Citroen says orders hold stable in Sept

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 10 (Reuters) - French carmaker PSA Peugeot Citroen said renewed weakness in European sales in the slow holiday month of August did not appear to be continuing into September.

“For the moment our September orders are at a similar level to last year,” Chief Executive Philippe Varin told reporters during a briefing at the Frankfurt auto show on Tuesday, reiterating the company’s regional market forecast of a 5 percent decline.

Europe will return to “slightly positive growth” in 2014, he also predicted, following a sixth consecutive year of contraction. (Reporting by Laurence Frost; Writing by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Jonathan Gould)

