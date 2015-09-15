Porsche CEO bids to lead sports-car brands in revamped VW group

FRANKFURT, Sept 15 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Volkswagen’s Porsche unit is bidding to lead sports-car operations at Volkswagen as Europe’s largest automaker is revamping its structure to boost profits.

Porsche head Matthias Mueller, a member of VW’s top management board, said on Tuesday the panel is agreed on the need to cede more power to brand tie-ups within the parent group to steer future business more effectively.

The executive said he would like to take up the task of leading a group of VW’s sports-car brands such as Porsche, Bentley and Bugatti, though he added no decisions have been taken yet on personnel or structure. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer and Ilona Wissenbach.; Editing by Ludwig Burger)