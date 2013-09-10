FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Toyota Europe sees 'much bigger' 2013/14 profit vs year-earlier
September 10, 2013 / 2:56 PM / in 4 years

Toyota Europe sees 'much bigger' 2013/14 profit vs year-earlier

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp expects profits at its European business to improve in its current financial year from the 246 million euros ($326 million) it posted last year, Didier Leroy, President of Toyota Motor Europe, told Reuters.

“It will be much bigger than that,” Leroy said at the Frankfurt car show on Tuesday.

Leroy also said that Toyota Motor Europe aims to achieve a return on sales of around 5 percent in the medium to long term.

$1 = 0.7546 euros Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner; Writing by Edward Taylor; Editing by Maria Sheahan

