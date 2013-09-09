FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VW chairman says to stay at least until 2017
September 9, 2013 / 8:50 PM / in 4 years

VW chairman says to stay at least until 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech said he would at least serve out his contract with Europe’s biggest carmaker, repeating his denial of a report last week that said he may leave the company for health reasons.

“I will stay for at least as long as my contract runs,” Piech, whose contract runs into 2017, told reporters on the eve of the Frankfurt car show on Monday. “I‘m feeling good.”

German daily newspaper Handelsblatt had on Friday cited sources close to Piech as saying the 76-year-old would step down in the coming months and would be replaced by VW Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn.

It had also said finance chief Hans Dieter Poetsch would run the company until a longer-term solution could be found.

Poetsch told reporters on Monday that was “nonsense”, adding that Winterkorn would stay for years to come. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Alison Williams)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
