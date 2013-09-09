FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Volkswagen car sales up 4.5 pct in January-August
#Honda Motor Co
September 9, 2013 / 6:34 PM / in 4 years

Volkswagen car sales up 4.5 pct in January-August

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Europe’s biggest carmaker Volkswagen Group sold 6.2 million cars and vans in the first eight months of 2013, 4.5 percent more than in the year-earlier period, according to its chief executive.

That figure includes passenger cars and light commercial vehicles but does not include heavy trucks from VW’s truck makers MAN SE and Scania, according to the prepared text of a speech to be given by Martin Winterkorn at the Frankfurt car show late on Monday. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Writing by Maria Sheahan; editing by David Evans)

