VW eyes sales of 9.5 million cars in 2013
September 10, 2013 / 7:06 AM / 4 years ago

VW eyes sales of 9.5 million cars in 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 10 (Reuters) - German carmaker Volkswagen is aiming for sales this year of 9.5 million cars, up from 9.3 million in 2012, Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn said at the Frankfurt car show on Tuesday.

The group also said brand sales in August fell 1 percent to 461,600 cars. That gives a year to date total of 3.84 million, a 3.1 percent rise on last year.

“The VW brand is not immune to the effects of the ongoing very challenging situation in world markets,” sales chief Christian Klingler said. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Writing by Victoria Bryan, editing by Harro ten Wolde)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
