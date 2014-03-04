BMW CEO says mulls building new factory

GENEVA, March 4 (Reuters) - BMW Chief Executive Norbert Reithofer said the German company is considering building a new factory on growing demand for its premium cars.

“If you keep growing, you have to at some point say we need a new factory,” Reithofer said on Tuesday at the Geneva auto show. “We are thinking about it.”

Reithofer added the BMW brand has had 9 percent more deliveries so far in 2014 than in the year-earlier period, while the increase across the group was 6.5 percent.

“We had a very satisfactory start to the year.”