FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PSA claims victory in Citroen brand revamp
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 3, 2015 / 5:32 PM / 3 years ago

PSA claims victory in Citroen brand revamp

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

GENEVA, March 3 (Reuters) - French carmaker PSA Peugeot Citroen may expand sales of its C4 Cactus compact SUV to China, a senior executive said on Tuesday, in a sign that a repositioning of the Citroen brand is bearing fruit.

The C4 Cactus began French deliveries last June and has been rolled out progressively to other European markets, notching up sales of more than 50,000 so far, Citroen brand chief Linda Jackson said.

“Sales are above expectations,” Jackson said in an interview at the Geneva auto show. “It’s also a new chapter for the Citroen brand.”

Under the Peugeot group’s Chief Executive Carlos Tavares, Citroen is attempting to forge a funky but frugal image while sister brand Peugeot challenges Volkswagen .

The repositioning is crucial to a turnaround plan that aims to return the French carmaker to sustained profitability after a brush with bankruptcy that led to a 3 billion euro ($3.4 billion) government-backed bailout last year.

Although selling in lower volumes than mainstream rivals such as the Peugeot 2008 mini-SUV, the C4 Cactus is going on sale this year in new markets including Turkey and North Africa. Launches are now being considered in China, Japan and Korea, Jackson said. ($1 = 0.8939 euros) (Reporting by Laurence Frost and Gilles Guillaume; Editing by David Goodman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.