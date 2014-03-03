FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 3, 2014 / 4:11 PM / 4 years ago

Continental AG to invest more than 1 bln euros by 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, March 3 (Reuters) - German tyre and car parts maker Continental said on Monday it aims to invest more than 1 billion euros ($1.38 billion) by 2016 under a new investment programme.

In the largest investment program in the history of the company, Continental said it would spend on plant construction and extension as well as high-tech testing and production capacities.

It said it would also look at acquisitions and franchise partners.

$1 = 0.7240 euros Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Maria Sheahan

