5 months ago
Daimler CEO says not worried by Brexit or Trump
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
March 7, 2017 / 10:49 AM / 5 months ago

Daimler CEO says not worried by Brexit or Trump

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, March 7 (Reuters) - Daimler shrugged off concerns over possible import tariffs in both Britain and the United States, with Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche saying on Tuesday there had been positive signs from the U.S. administration on free trade.

"We are relaxed about further developments," Zetsche told reporters at the Geneva auto show.

He said Daimler would continue to invest in the United States, where it employs 22,000 people.

Regarding talks on Britain's decision to leave the EU, Zetsche said: "I believe reason will come through in the end."

He also said Daimler was barely affected by PSA's move to buy Opel and that Daimler could grow organically without the need for acquisitions. (Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach; Writing by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Christoph Steitz)

