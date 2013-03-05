FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Daimler CEO says Feb was very tough in China
March 5, 2013 / 9:16 AM / 5 years ago

Daimler CEO says Feb was very tough in China

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, March 5 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Daimler said the German luxury carmaker had taken several steps to overcome its weakness in China after business in February was “tough” in the world’s largest car market.

“In China certainly we will have a very tough month, to some extent because of the comparison to last year where there was no Chinese New Year in February, but other than that we addressed all main issues,” CEO Dieter Zetsche told Reuters Insider TV.

Measures taken in China include leadership change, overhauling its sales channels and launching new products, he added. (Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner)

