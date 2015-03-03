FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Daimler CEO says Mercedes has strong sales momentum in February
March 3, 2015 / 9:40 AM / 3 years ago

Daimler CEO says Mercedes has strong sales momentum in February

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, March 3 (Reuters) - Germany’s Daimler continues to benefit from strong momentum in luxury-car sales, Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche said on Tuesday.

Daimler’s flagship Mercedes-Benz division had strong sales in February, Zetsche told reporters at the Geneva auto show, adding he is more optimistic than rivals about prospects in core European auto markets.

Separately, the manufacturer is aiming to raise productivity by between 2-3 percent per year, Zetsche said.

Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach and Edward Taylor. Writing by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Kirsti Knolle

