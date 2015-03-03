FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fiat Chrysler mulling Netherlands holding for Ferrari-CEO
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 3, 2015 / 10:25 AM / 3 years ago

Fiat Chrysler mulling Netherlands holding for Ferrari-CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, March 3 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles said on Tuesday the group was considering creating a Netherlands-based holding controlling its luxury unit Ferrari, which Fiat is spinning off this year.

Sergio Marchionne said the group was also considering setting up a loyalty share scheme for Ferrari similar to the one created for Fiat-Chrysler.

“Ferrari will continue to make cars in Italy, generate profits in this country and pay taxes in Italy. It could be that there is a solution, and we are examining it, in having a company above Ferrari,” Marchionne told reporters at the Geneva car show.

He said this would be meant to ease the listing of Ferrari and would not be due to tax reasons.

Marchionne also said the group could be either buyer or seller in any future M&A activity. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; editing by Danilo Masoni)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.