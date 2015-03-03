Fiat Chrysler CEO says Ferrari IPO could slip into Q3

GENEVA, March 3 (Reuters) - The initial public offering of luxury carmaker Ferrari, a unit of Fiat Chrysler, could slip into the third quarter, the CEO of Fiat Chrysler Sergio Marchionne said on Tuesday.

Asked if the planned Ferrari listing in New York could slip into Q3, he said: “It’s possible.”

Marchionne also said the group had not decided on a secondary listing location for Ferrari, adding there may not be one. Milan and London were previously seen as possible candidates for a secondary listing. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; writing by Danilo Masoni)