Ferrari China sales seen returning to growth this year
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
March 1, 2016 / 2:40 PM / 2 years ago

Ferrari China sales seen returning to growth this year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, March 1 (Reuters) - Ferrari expects to return to growing sales in China this year but only at a single digit rate, Enrico Galliera, senior vice president of its commercial division, said on Tuesday.

Chairman Sergio Marchionne added that the carmaker would issue a planned bond soon as markets were conducive to doing so.

Asked about the future of Chief Executive Amedeo Felisa, Marchionne said the 70-year-old executive would remain in his post for now, but did not answer when asked about his role once the current board expires in April.

He only said that Felisa would remain with the company, but declined comment on what position he would hold.

Reporting by Agnieszka Flak

