Fiat-Chrysler to keep Alfa Romeo production in Italy -CEO
March 4, 2014 / 2:20 PM / 4 years ago

Fiat-Chrysler to keep Alfa Romeo production in Italy -CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, March 4 (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler will keep the production of its Alfa Romeo, Maserati and Ferrari car brands in Italy, Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said on Tuesday.

“It’s not a nationalistic thing, but there are some things that belong to a place,” Marchionne told journalists at the Geneva auto show, adding that at least in his time as CEO the sporty Alfa cars will be assembled in Italy. “Alfa Romeo belongs to Italy as Maserati and Ferrari do.”

Marchionne said the first new Alfa that will be developed under a new industrial plan that will be unveiled in May will be produced before the end of next year.

Alfa and Maserati are at the heart of the group’s plans to turn around its fortunes in Europe, where Marchionne said he still expects to break even by 2016.

The chief executive added he was open to broadening Fiat-Chrysler’s alliance with Suzuki and to seek cooperation with any other carmakers, as long as it made economic sense.

