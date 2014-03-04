Jeep CEO says confident can sell 1 mln Jeeps this year

GENEVA, March 4 (Reuters) - Fiat-Chrysler Jeep unit Chief Executive Mike Manley said on Tuesday he was confident the company could sell one million Jeep units this year.

“As we enter this year, we come with a new goal and that is to sell one million vehicles (this year). I can assure you we intend to deliver,” he told journalists at the Geneva auto show.

Recently merged Fiat-Chrysler is wheeling out the first Italian-made Jeep at the Swiss trade fair this week. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak and Stefano Rebaudo, writing by Isla Binnie, editing by Francesca Landini)