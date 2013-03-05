FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fiat CEO says has lots of options for low-cost brand
#Market News
March 5, 2013 / 9:51 AM / 5 years ago

Fiat CEO says has lots of options for low-cost brand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, March 5 (Reuters) - Fiat Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said on Tuesday the company had a lot of options for a low-cost car brand.

“We’re working on it,” he said to journalists at the Geneva car show.

Marchionne said the company was still considering what sort of distribution network a low-cost car brand would use.

“The distribution system changes for a low-cost brand,” he said.

He said that no decision had been made on where to build a low-cost brand should the company decide to go ahead with it.

