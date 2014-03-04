FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fiat Chrysler says convertible bond remains option to boost capital -CEO
March 4, 2014 / 11:20 AM / 4 years ago

Fiat Chrysler says convertible bond remains option to boost capital -CEO

GENEVA, March 4 (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler will announce in May how it plans to boost capital to fund a roll-out of its premium strategy meant to turn around its fortunes in Europe, and a convertible bond remains an option, its chief executive said on Tuesday.

Whichever option the company chooses, it will be implemented in the last quarter of this year or early 2015.

Listing or selling parts of its luxury brands Ferrari and Maserati would remain a future option on the table, but would not be part of the May plan, Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said at the Geneva auto show.

He added that its U.S. unit Chrysler would fund Jeep projects around the world, seeking to calm worriers that the company may not have sufficient financial resources to support its strategy while its access to cash from Chrysler, of which it took full control in January, remains constrained.

