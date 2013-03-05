FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fiat CEO says euro referendum would not help Italy
March 5, 2013 / 2:30 PM / 5 years ago

Fiat CEO says euro referendum would not help Italy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, March 5 (Reuters) - Fiat Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said on Tuesday that a suggestion from Beppe Grillo, leader of the 5-Star Movement, to hold a referendum in Italy on membership of the euro would not be helpful.

“These are things that don’t help solve the problem of the country’s political stability,” he said on the sidelines of a press conference at the Geneva car show.

Asked if he considered a proposed euro referendum as a possibility, he said he “takes all suggestions by politicians seriously.”

Fiat, Italy’s largest employer, would be forced to re-assess its investments in Italy in the event that the country voted to leave the euro, he said.

Grillo has said he wants a vote on Italy’s euro membership.

