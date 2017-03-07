FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
Ford's European credit arm considers adding German banking licence due to Brexit
March 7, 2017 / 2:34 PM / 5 months ago

Ford's European credit arm considers adding German banking licence due to Brexit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, March 7 (Reuters) - Ford's European credit arm FCE said on Tuesday it was considering applying for a German banking licence alongside its current British one, because the future of passporting is uncertain after Britain leaves the European Union.

Passporting allows for any financial firm to serve the whole EU region from a single base, cutting costs and red tape.

"As the future of passporting is uncertain post-Brexit, FCE is conducting a detailed study with a view to potentially applying for a banking licence in Germany in addition to the licence we currently hold in the U.K.," an FCE spokeswoman said. (Reporting by Costas Pitas; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)

