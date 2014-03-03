FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
February car sales in Germany up 4 pct to 209,400 -VDA
Sections
Featured
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
U.S.
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
German election
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 3, 2014 / 4:11 PM / 4 years ago

February car sales in Germany up 4 pct to 209,400 -VDA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, March 3 (Reuters) - Car sales in Germany rose to 209,400 vehicles in February, a four percent rise from the year-earlier period, leading German Industry Association VDA said on Monday, striking an optimistic note about the prospect of a sustainable sales rebound.

“We’re convinced that the auto spring which traditionally kicks off with the Geneva show will be much stronger and much more lively than a year ago. The outlook has brightened up sharply,” said Matthias Wissmann, VDA auto industry president.

VDA stopped short of giving an definitive outlook for the year, but said they expect a rise in sales of two percent to 11.7 million cars in Western Europe in 2014, if economic conditions remain favourable. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer and Jan Schwartz; Writing by Edward Taylor; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.