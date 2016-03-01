FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-CORRECTED-German autos association lifts forecast for China growth
March 1, 2016 / 8:05 AM / 2 years ago

RPT-CORRECTED-German autos association lifts forecast for China growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to fix tranmission error)

FRANKFURT, Feb 29 (Reuters) - German carmakers’ association VDA raised its forecast for 2016 growth of China’s car market to 6 percent, citing a pickup of sales there in the fourth quarter.

“The Chinese passenger car market has switched on turbo gear again since October,” VDA President Matthias Wissmann said in a statement on Monday, as he attended the Geneva car show.

In December, VDA had said it expected car sales in China to grow by 2 percent this year.

VDA also said on Monday it expected sales of light vehicles in the United States to reach 17.5 million this year from 17.44 million in 2015, while it sees global car sales growing by 2 percent to 80 million. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Christoph Steitz)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
