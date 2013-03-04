FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Jaguar Land Rover to lift investment at UK engine plant
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 4, 2013 / 6:22 PM / in 5 years

Jaguar Land Rover to lift investment at UK engine plant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, March 4 (Reuters) - Luxury car maker Jaguar Land Rover plans to increase investment at its UK engine plant and double employment at the site to around 1,400, its chief executive said on Monday.

Ralf Speth told a press conference ahead of the Geneva car show that the firm planned to increase investment at the plant to over 500 million pounds ($754 million).

Jaguar Land Rover, owned by India’s Tata Motors, has ridden a big rise in demand for its luxury saloons and SUVs over the past two years, notably in China and other emerging markets, bucking the trend of plant shutdowns and falling production at many European automakers.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.