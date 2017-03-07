FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BMW CEO says electric Mini can be built in several locations
March 7, 2017

BMW CEO says electric Mini can be built in several locations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, March 7 (Reuters) - BMW Chief Executive Harald Krueger said a new electric Mini could be built in Germany, the Netherlands or the United Kingdom in the wake of Britain's exit from the European Union.

"It can be produced in several locations because of the vehicle architecture," Krueger said at a roundtable discussion at the Geneva car show.

BMW is looking at Oxford in England, Born, the Netherlands and Leipzig and Regensburg in Germany as potential production locations, Krueger said.

A decision about where to build the car will be taken this year, Krueger said. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Victoria Bryan)

