Opel seeks profit at current sales volumes - CEO
#Market News
March 5, 2013 / 11:21 AM / 5 years ago

Opel seeks profit at current sales volumes - CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, March 5 (Reuters) - General Motors’ Opel unit aims to return to profitability on the basis of its current sales volumes, Opel’s new chief executive Karl-Thomas Neumann told reporters at the Geneva auto show.

“Even though the market environment may be difficult, we are still selling a million cars in Europe and we should be capable of being profitable at that volume,” Neumann said on Tuesday.

While he said his priority was fixing Opel’s business in Europe, he did not rule out looking to emerging markets for further growth.

Opel is almost totally dependant on a European car market that is hitting lows not seen in nearly two decades.

“One thing I really look at is what we want to do in China,” said the former head of Volkswagen in China.

