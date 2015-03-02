FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Toyota expects to grow sales in western, central Europe in 2015
March 2, 2015 / 4:15 PM / 3 years ago

Toyota expects to grow sales in western, central Europe in 2015

GENEVA, March 2 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp expects to grow sales in western and central Europe this year, European operations head Didier Leroy told journalists at the Geneva auto show on Monday.

The company also expects to maintain market share and profitability in four countries in eastern Europe, which include crisis-hit Russia and Ukraine, he added.

In 2014, Toyota sold 888,000 cars in all of Europe, up 4.8 percent on the previous year. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Stephen Jewkes)

