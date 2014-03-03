FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Toyota sees 2014 Europe sales at more than 865,000 units
Sections
Featured
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
U.S.
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
German election
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
March 3, 2014 / 5:30 PM / 4 years ago

Toyota sees 2014 Europe sales at more than 865,000 units

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, March 3 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp expects to sell more than 865,000 units in Europe this year, up from 847,530 in 2013, a senior executive said on Monday.

Didier Leroy, the head of Toyota’s European operations, also said the company targeted sales in the region of 1 million by 2015, but he will not push to reach that target if it cannot be done profitably.

Leroy also said he expected to boost its operating profit in the region in the financial year to the end of March.

The recovery of the European auto market is expected to continue in 2014, but at a very slow pace, he added.

The Japanese carmaker counts 56 countries, including Israel and Russia, as part of its European market. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Stephen Jewkes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.