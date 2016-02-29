VW CEO says group vehicle sales probably rose in February

GENEVA, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Volkswagen Group’s vehicle sales probably increased again in February after the single-digit percent rate of growth in January, Chief Executive Matthias Mueller said on Monday.

“We had a very good start to the year. That is shown in the sales figures for January and for February,” Mueller told reporters at a VW reception at the Geneva auto show.

Group sales figures for February are expected to be released in the second week of March.

Earlier this month VW said sales across the 12-brand group in January were up 3.7 percent at 847,800 vehicles, which compared with a 5.2 percent drop in December sales.