VW says "more and more difficult" to hit budget-car cost goals
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
March 4, 2014 / 10:26 AM / 4 years ago

VW says "more and more difficult" to hit budget-car cost goals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, March 4 (Reuters) - Volkswagen’s efforts to move into no-frills vehicles are stalling as the German carmaker is struggling to meet cost targets for its first budget car, a VW brand executive told Reuters on Tuesday.

“It’s becoming more and more difficult” to hit cost targets necessary to approve production of a budget car, VW brand development chief Heinz-Jakob Neusser said.

“It makes no sense to approve a vehicle that’s not meeting our targets,” he said. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Ludwig Burger)

