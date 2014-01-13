GM's Chevy brand posted record global sales in 2013 -GM

DETROIT, Jan 13 (Reuters) - General Motors Co said on Monday that its Chevrolet unit sold a record number of cars and trucks in 2013 as strong demand from drivers in the United States, China, Brazil and Mexico offset sharp weakness in Russia.

Chevy sold 4,984,126 vehicles globally in 2013, GM said, an increase of less than 1 percent over 2012.

Sales in the United States, China, Brazil and Mexico - Chevy’s four largest markets - were up a combined 4 percent during the year. But sales in Russia, the company’s fifth-largest market, tumbled 14.8 percent, GM said.

The Cruze small car remained Chevy’s best-selling nameplate globally. The company has sold more than 2.5 million Cruzes since the vehicle was launched in 2008.